Business Platform Tomato Coin Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market cap of $120.67 million and approximately $588,820.65 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

