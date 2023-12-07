C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $27.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. 25,138,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,818,391. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.61.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $44,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

