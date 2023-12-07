Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup updated its FY24 guidance to $3.09-$3.15 EPS.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

