Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$110.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$97.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$109.00 price target on Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price target on Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$112.08.

TSE STN traded up C$0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$105.58. The stock had a trading volume of 190,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,666. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$63.38 and a 12 month high of C$105.98.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.2231405 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

