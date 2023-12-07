Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,611 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 2,053 shares.The stock last traded at $33.00 and had previously closed at $34.00.

Cazoo Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cazoo Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cazoo Group by 10,761.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,364,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,705 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cazoo Group by 67.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 962,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cazoo Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,530 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cazoo Group by 325.9% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,808 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 625.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

