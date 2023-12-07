Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CLS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

NYSE CLS traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.66. 2,237,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.13. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

