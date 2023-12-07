Charles S. Leykum Sells 20,000 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,225,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,054,523.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 181,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,890. The stock has a market cap of $252.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,833 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Stories

