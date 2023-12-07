Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Trading Down 6%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 12,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 12,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

Chesapeake Gold Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 13.67.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and Central America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.

