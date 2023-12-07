Chia (XCH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $311.02 Million

Chia (XCH) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Chia has a total market cap of $311.02 million and $27.47 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for about $33.61 or 0.00077854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chia has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chia

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 30,252,740 coins and its circulating supply is 9,252,530 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

