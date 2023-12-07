China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.29

Shares of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.29 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 26408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

