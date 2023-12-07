Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.78

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 82155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Further Reading

