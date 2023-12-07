Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) & Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Critical Survey

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cineplex and Roku’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cineplex N/A N/A N/A $1.02 5.87 Roku $3.13 billion 4.59 -$498.01 million ($6.17) -16.32

Cineplex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roku. Roku is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cineplex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineplex 0 0 0 0 N/A Roku 2 14 10 0 2.31

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cineplex and Roku, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cineplex currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 97.15%. Roku has a consensus price target of $83.83, indicating a potential downside of 16.74%. Given Cineplex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cineplex is more favorable than Roku.

Profitability

This table compares Cineplex and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineplex N/A N/A N/A Roku -25.79% -34.61% -20.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Cineplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Roku shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Roku shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cineplex beats Roku on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities. It also provides alternative programming service; and operates cineplex.com, an entertainment site that offers streaming video, movie information, showtimes and ability to buy tickets online, entertainment news, and box office reports, as well as advertising and digital commerce solutions. Further, it distributes and operates amusement, gaming, and vending equipment; and operates social entertainment destinations featuring gaming, entertainment, and dining under The Rec Room and Playdium names. Cineplex Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Roku

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device. In addition, it offers billing services; and brand sponsorship and promotions, as well as manufactures, sells, and licenses smart TVs under the Roku TV name. Further, the company provides streaming players, audio products, and smart home products and accessories under the Roku brand name. It offers its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its website in the United States, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Germany. Roku, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

