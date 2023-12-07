Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Citizens Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Citizens Financial Services stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.62. 23,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,192. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Marino sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $104,686.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,787.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Citizens Financial Services news, Director Robert Joseph Marino sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $104,686.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,787.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Z. Richards, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $76,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,428.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,298 shares of company stock valued at $258,071. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

