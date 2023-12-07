City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $381.56

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 381.56 ($4.82) and traded as low as GBX 309 ($3.90). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 315 ($3.98), with a volume of 20,383 shares trading hands.

City of London Investment Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 328.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 381.13. The stock has a market cap of £155.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,020.00 and a beta of 0.53.

About City of London Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.