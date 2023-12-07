Cobak Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.43 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and $3.43 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,696,169 tokens. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

