Cognyte Software (CGNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 13th. Cognyte Software has set its FY24 guidance at ($0.33) EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at -$0.33–$0.33 EPS.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

Cognyte Software Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $360.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.55. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

