Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) CAO Elena Dulik Sells 725 Shares

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

CNS traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 206,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,328. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.39. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $78.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cohen & Steers

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.