Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley Sells 500 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total transaction of C$73,500.00.

Rebecca Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.00, for a total transaction of C$72,500.00.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C($0.66). The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

