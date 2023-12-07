Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,777 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $101,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Up 2.1 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,766,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,638,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $171.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.