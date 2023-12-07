Contrasting D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -970.00% N/A -192.05% PagSeguro Digital 10.11% 13.36% 3.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and PagSeguro Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $8.25 million 19.30 -$51.53 million ($0.64) -1.55 PagSeguro Digital $2.91 billion 1.17 $291.47 million $0.96 10.76

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for D-Wave Quantum and PagSeguro Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 3 0 3.00 PagSeguro Digital 1 3 6 0 2.50

D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.51%. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus target price of $12.32, indicating a potential upside of 19.28%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats D-Wave Quantum on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, POS app, i-Banking App, Super App, and e-commerce support and bill payment services; and PedeFácil, an order management and food delivery app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.