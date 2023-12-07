Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Earnings Results

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $927.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Cooper Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $13.60-14.00 EPS.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $344.95. 268,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,195. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $303.74 and a 52-week high of $399.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.98 and a 200-day moving average of $354.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 164.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COO

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.