Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.60-14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.809-3.877 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $344.95. 259,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $303.74 and a one year high of $399.62.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $400.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

