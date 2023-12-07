Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. Core & Main’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Core & Main Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $366,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $86,754,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $366,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,354,366 shares of company stock worth $1,381,166,812 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $108,023,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,219,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,729,000 after purchasing an additional 788,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after purchasing an additional 285,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

