Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.16 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10). 65,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 364,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

Corero Network Security Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £41.38 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

