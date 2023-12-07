Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.69

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 63501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.
