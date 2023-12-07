Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on December 27th

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3258 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,676. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLVO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 582,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 165.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

