Critical Review: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) & Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) and Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Össur hf.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -280.90% -39.55% -34.22% Össur hf. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $20.56 million 2.34 -$60.81 million ($1.35) -0.84 Össur hf. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Össur hf.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Össur hf. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Össur hf., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Össur hf. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 139.13%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Össur hf..

Summary

Össur hf. beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, onsite technical training, and customer support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. In addition, it offers RMBNucleus software for the Growth Direct system; RMBNucleus Mold Alarm signals at the first sign of mold detection; and RMBNucleus Central Manager portal streamlines monitoring and reporting. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Össur hf.

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. The Prosthetics segment offers mechanical products, such as lower limb prosthetics and finger prostheses; and bionic products microprocessor-controlled feet, knees, hands, liners, fingers, and other components integrated with sensors, computing power, internal intelligence, and actuators for amputees. The Bracing & Supports segment provides bracing and supports products, such as supporting devices for spinal, knee, hip, foot, ankle, and hands that are primarily used to support joints and other body parts for therapeutic and preventative purposes; and injury solutions to enhance the healing process of fractures and ligament injuries. It serves specialized healthcare providers, including orthopedic and prosthetic clinics, hospitals, and surgery centers. The company sells its products through its direct sales networks and distributors. Össur hf. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland. Össur hf. is a subsidiary of William Demant Invest A/S.

