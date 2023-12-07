Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.70

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 8720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.
Croda International Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.