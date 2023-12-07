Css LLC Il Purchases 9,634 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the second quarter valued at $960,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hertz Global in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Hertz Global by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTZWW traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. 48,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,306. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

