Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS.

Culp stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Culp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Culp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

