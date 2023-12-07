CV SHOTS Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.46 Million (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 70.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $63.71 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded up 86.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00039002 USD and is up 42.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

