Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up to $114.31

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $114.31, but opened at $117.08. Datadog shares last traded at $115.85, with a volume of 824,941 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Get Datadog alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -952.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $240,039.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 176,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $8,405,271.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $240,039.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 176,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,589.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 538,085 shares of company stock worth $54,582,778. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $44,099,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.