Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 141,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.03. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PLAY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

