Decentralized Social (DESO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $126.96 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $12.05 or 0.00027830 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $126.96 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

