DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0370 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $6.32 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00120768 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009634 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.