Dero Market Capitalization Achieves $45.44 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00007399 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $45.44 million and $16,732.27 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,499.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00171840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.00571841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00051537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00402885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00120475 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,119,627 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

