dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.98 million and $3,516.18 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00169537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000050 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,883,224 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00512145 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,357.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.