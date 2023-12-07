Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48. 26,436,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 54,421,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $152,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.