Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Down 0.2%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.81. Approximately 1,330,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,471,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $136.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GUSH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.