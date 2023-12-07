DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.
DocuSign Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of DOCU stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.44. 8,924,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
