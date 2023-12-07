DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.44. 8,924,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

