Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 9,044 Shares

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at $23,979,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFH traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 872,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,845. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.80. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $895.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 192.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

