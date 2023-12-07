Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $213,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,121.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 103,259 shares of company stock worth $1,024,403.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 57.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.