Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $10.78.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $213,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,121.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 103,259 shares of company stock worth $1,024,403.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
