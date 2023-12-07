Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EVN stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $10.84.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

