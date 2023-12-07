eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) & American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Financial Analysis

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for eBay and American Well, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get eBay alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 1 11 5 0 2.24 American Well 0 5 2 0 2.29

eBay currently has a consensus target price of $48.47, suggesting a potential upside of 16.86%. American Well has a consensus target price of $3.71, suggesting a potential upside of 203.86%. Given American Well’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than eBay.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $9.80 billion 2.20 -$1.27 billion $5.06 8.20 American Well $267.60 million 1.31 -$270.43 million ($2.45) -0.50

This table compares eBay and American Well’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Well has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eBay. American Well is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eBay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of American Well shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 26.99% 32.03% 8.48% American Well -257.20% -33.76% -28.77%

Volatility and Risk

eBay has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eBay beats American Well on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About American Well

(Get Free Report)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers telehealth urgent care; primary care; chronic care; digital therapy; teledermatology; manage Medicaid; behavior health; online nutrition counselling; sleep; women's health; employee assistance program therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, hospital TV kits, and telehealth tablets. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.