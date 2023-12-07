eCash Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $651.51 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $651.51 million and $51.99 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,376.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.59 or 0.00573096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00120811 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00019451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,572,854,673,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,572,860,923,093 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.