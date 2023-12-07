EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.78

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.78 and traded as high as $48.00. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 21,824 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

