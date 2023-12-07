Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Shares of EW traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.80. 4,172,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

