Electroneum One Day Volume Tops $708,435.97 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $34.68 million and approximately $708,435.97 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004711 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,960,528,098 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

