Electrovaya (ELVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVAGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, December 8th.

NASDAQ ELVA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 15,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,692. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.92. Electrovaya has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

