EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENS. William Blair lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EnerSys

EnerSys Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 104.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,280,000 after purchasing an additional 359,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,527,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 128.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after purchasing an additional 339,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at about $22,054,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.